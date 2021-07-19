- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS replaces Billboard No. 1 with new song ‘Permission to Dance’
South Korean superband BTS has added another feat to its copious list of accomplishments: replacing one of the group’s own songs at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and scoring back-to-back debuts atop the list.
The septet’s latest number “Permission to Dance” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard’s main singles chart, becoming the group’s fifth song to top the chart.
“”Permission To Dance” officially debuts at No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns the group its fifth career No. 1 hit, and helps them become the first act to replace themselves at No. 1 since @Drake in 2018,” Billboard said on its Twitter account on Monday (U.S. time).
BTS’ new No. 1 song drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, while selling 140,100 downloads in the week ending July 15, it added.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The catchy track replaces “Butter,” which debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated June 5 and stayed on the throne for six more weeks.
With the latest feat, BTS now has 13 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, also including three times with “Dynamite” and one each with “Permission to Dance,” “Life Goes On” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).”
Released on July 9, “Permission to Dance” is the group’s second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It was included in the physical album for “Butter” along with instrumental versions for both songs.
The song immediately made a splash upon release, reaching No. 2 on Spotify and topping iTunes top songs charts in 92 regions. Most recently, it debuted at No. 16 on the British music chart Official Chart’s top 100 singles list.
BTS members have noted how the song is something for everyone.
Calling the English track a “song for everyone to enjoy easily,” Jimin said it “carries the message that everyone should dance freely even if they have had a tough day in real life.”
RM, meanwhile, said it is a “song that will get everybody’s heart pumping and dancing” and called it a gift from Sheeran.
The BTS song “Butter” dropped to No. 7 on the latest chart, according to Billboard.
It marked the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when “One Sweet Day,” a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
BTS became the first Asian artist to stay at No. 1 for longer than four straight weeks on Billboard’s main singles chart. Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto held the title with “Sukiyaki” in 1963.