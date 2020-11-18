- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ goes platinum in U.S.
K-pop superstar BTS has earned its second platinum album certificate in the United States with its studio album “Map of the Soul: 7″ in an unprecedented feat for a South Korean musical act.
The group’s fourth full-length Korean-language album, released in February, achieved platinum status on Monday (U.S. time), according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
BTS is the first South Korean musical act to have two platinum album certificates. “Love Yourself: Answer,” the septet’s 2018 repackaged album, became a platinum seller in January. No South Korean musician other than BTS has a platinum-certified album at the moment.
RIAA gives platinum certificates to albums that have achieved more than one million certified unit sales based on album sales, downloads and streaming activities.
The band also has three platinum certificates for their digital singles “MIC Drop,” “Boy With Luv” and “Idol.”
This image, provided by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), shows that BTS’ full-length album “Map of the Soul: 7″ has received a platinum certificate from RIAA on Nov. 16, 2020 (U.S. time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)