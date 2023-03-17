BTS’ Jimin to pre-release track on his first solo album

Jimin of K-pop superstar BTS will release a song to be included on his first solo album and its music video Friday, the group’s agency said.

“Set Me Free Pt. 2″ will hit music services around the world at 1 p.m., BigHit Music said.

The song is part of the vocalist’s first individual album, “Face,” set to roll out a week later.

The album depicts the singer facing himself and preparing for his new start as a soloist after the pandemic, according to the agency.

BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Set Me Free Pt. 2″ is a hip-hop song about his resolution to move forward freely, without being bound to such feelings as pain, sadness and hollowness, it added.

Debuting in 2013 as a member of the septet, Jimin has shown his unique colors through his solo songs “Lie,” “Serendipity” and “With You,” with the last one on the original soundtrack of the popular tvN drama “Our Blues.”

Most recently, he collaborated with BIGBANG vocalist Taeyang on “Vibe.”