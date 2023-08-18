Don't Miss
BTS’ J-Hope to release physical version of ‘Jack in the Box’
August 18, 2023
J-Hope of K-pop juggernaut BTS will drop a CD edition of his debut solo album, “Jack in the Box,” worldwide Friday, the band’s agency said.
The original album was released a year ago in a Weverse album format, a digital album whose music files can be downloaded on the Weverse community app, without a physical CD.
According to BigHit Music, the new “HOPE Edition” additionally includes three live tracks performed by the artist at last year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago and two instrumental tracks.