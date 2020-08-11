- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single ‘Dynamite’
K-pop giant BTS on Tuesday unveiled a set of teaser images for the band’s upcoming single album “Dynamite,” offering the first visual look for the group’s promotions.
Big Hit Entertainment dropped individual photos of each of the seven members on the group’s official social media accounts early Tuesday, with the singers sporting casual clothes ranging from sleeveless T-shirts and denim jackets to baggy Oxford shirts.
The title “Dynamite” and the release date are superimposed over the photos.
The images are the first in a series of teasers set to be unveiled during the run-up to the Aug. 21 release of “Dynamite.” Two additional sets of teasers will be released Thursday and Sunday.
According to the group, the song was initially produced to be part of its new album targeted for a fall release. RM, the band’s leader, said the song was intended to provide energy to fans who may be going through tough times due to the new coronavirus crisis.
The South Korean septet will make its television debut for the new song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States on Aug. 30 (local time). “ON,” the lead song of the band’s most recent album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” has been nominated in three categories at the award show — Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-pop.
A teaser image for K-pop group BTS’ upcoming single album “Dynamite,” featuring group leader RM. Photo provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Aug. 11, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)