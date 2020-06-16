BTS’ ‘Bang Bang Con’ becomes world’s biggest paid online concert: company

A concert streamed by K-pop giant BTS on Sunday became the world’s biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers, the band’s management company said Monday.

Big Hit Entertainment announced that “Bang Bang Con: The Live,” which was streamed over around 100 minutes remotely from a studio in Seoul on Sunday, drew some 756,000 viewers from across the world.

Fans from 107 countries or regions, including South Korea, United States, China, Britain and Japan, logged in to view the online event, the company added.

Big Hit said that the size of Sunday’s online crowd roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts.

“Despite the difficulties the concert industry is going through due to COVID-19, BTS is being evaluated as opening new possibilities through its online concert,” Big Hit said.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a highlight from K-pop band BTS' online concert "Bang Bang Con: The Live," held on June 14, 2020. The event drew around 756,000 viewers across the globe, according to the company.

The concept of “Bang Bang Con” revolved around “rooms,” with “bang” being the Korean word for “room.” Throughout the show, the stage production changed constantly, presenting five types of scenes, or rooms, so as to suit the themes of the songs the band performed.