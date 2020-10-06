BTS agency in spotlight as big stock market debut nears

Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency behind K-pop superstar BTS, is again in the spotlight.

This time, it’s not for the septet’s record-setting musical feats — that include topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time as a Korean band — but for a competitive initial public offering that has investors and fans keeping their fingers crossed for a stake in the K-pop empire.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop superstars BTS. The group performed its latest hit “Dynamite” on a special series on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in early October. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Established in 2005, Big Hit was a latecomer compared with major K-pop powerhouses that kicked off in the 1990s — JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment. But it has emerged as one of the most prominent names in the music industry, boasting a legion of K-pop boy bands, including BTS and Seventeen, as well as girl group GFriend.