BTS again outshines itself with 3rd No. 1 debut on Billboard Hot 100

The seven young men from once an underdog recording label have done it again.

After becoming the first K-pop act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard’s main singles chart with “Dynamite” and doing it again with the Korean song “Life Goes On,” they landed yet another song in the top spot of one of the industry’s toughest music charts.

The new BTS single “Butter,” released on May 21, ranked No. 1 in its first week, according to the latest version of the Billboard Hot 100, earning the seven-piece act its third top debut in less than 10 months.

Seven-piece act BTS poses during a news conference for its new digital single “Butter” in eastern Seoul on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

With the latest record, BTS has become the “first group with a trio of No. 1 entrances” as well as a group with the “fastest run to four initial Hot 100 No. 1s since the Jackson 5 in 1970,” when including its performance on the remix version of “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat” by Jawsh 687 and Jason Derulo, Billboard reported.