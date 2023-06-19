BTS’ 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide

Approximately 1.53 million people around the world tuned in to watch a fireworks show livestreamed from Seoul on Saturday to commemorate K-pop superstar BTS’ 10th anniversary, according to the group’s agency.

The fireworks display, which began at Yeouido Han River Park at 8:30 p.m., recorded around 340,000 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, while nearly 1.19 million fans watched it on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, BigHit Music said Monday.

The 30-minute show was streamed worldwide through Weverse, TikTok and YouTube.

Fans capture the fireworks show at Yeouido Han River Park in Seoul, marking the finale of a festival celebrating BTS’ 10th anniversary, on June 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

A special talk show hosted by BTS leader RM, which preceded the fireworks show, attracted about 1.08 million viewers on Weverse, the agency added.

Saturday’s event, which included the fireworks display and the talk show, was the highlight of the two-week festival celebrating the anniversary. It drew around 400,000 visitors to the park that day.