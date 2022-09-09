- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s upcoming album to be led by ‘Shut Down’
The lead single of BLACKPINK’s upcoming full-length album is titled “Shut Down,” the band’s agency said Wednesday.
“It’s a title that is intuitive and creates a strange tension,” YG Entertainment said in a release. “BLACKPINK will once again captivate music fans around the world with its unique charisma and girl-crush charm,” it added.
The agency, however, did not give details of the new song.
The K-pop quartet’s second full-length album, “Born Pink,” will drop on Sept. 16. “Pink Venom,” a prereleased single from the upcoming album, debuted atop Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 Excluding United States charts, and was 22nd on the latest British Official Singles Chart after it was released on Aug. 19.
Billboard said Wednesday on social media that the band secured its second consecutive No. 1 on the two global charts for this week to become the first female K-pop act to do so.
The single surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming service, only 17 days after it was out. This is the fastest record for any female K-pop group, according to YG.
A concept photo for “Shut Down,” the lead track of BLACKPINK’s second full-length album set to be released Sept. 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)