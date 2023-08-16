Don't Miss
BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ music video tops 700 mln YouTube views
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube.
The video hit the milestone at 1:06 a.m. on Wednesday, the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, said.
The feat comes two years and 10 months after the video was uploaded in October 2020.
“Lovesick Girls” is a song with a country-style guitar sound, a lyrical melody and powerful vocals by BLACKPINK.
The song was co-written and co-composed by members Jisoo and Jennie. It reached No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.
Including “Lovesick Girls,” the K-pop quartet now has 13 YouTube videos with more than 700 million views and 43 videos with more than 100 million views.