BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ breaks 1.3 bln views on YouTube
BLACKPINK, which has one of the world’s biggest subscriber bases on YouTube, set another record Saturday by racking up 1.3 billion views with its music video “Kill This Love.”
Views for the 2019 hit broke the record at 1:40 p.m. on YouTube, becoming the all-female act’s second music video to set the milestone, according to YG Entertainment. Its most-watched music video is “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” which has been watched more than 1.5 billion times.
YG Entertainment said it took 25 months for the song to reach the milestone, which is 35 days faster than “Ddu-du Ddu-du.”
Released in April 2019, the fierce anthem with powerful brass instrumentals has enthralled listeners. It peaked at No. 24 and No. 41 on Billboard’s main albums and singles chart, respectively, and topped the iTunes song chart in the United States.
BLACKPINK currently has 61.3 million subscribers to its YouTube channel, the most for a female artist.
This image, provided by YG Entertainment, marks 1.3 billion YouTube views for the BLACKPINK song “Kill This Love.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)