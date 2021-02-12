BLACKPINK’s debut full album rebounds to No. 59 on Billboard 200

K-pop megastar BLACKPINK’s debut studio album has rebounded big on Billboard’s main albums chart this week following its first online concert held late last month.

“The Album” has resurged to No. 59 on the Billboard 200 chart updated Tuesday (U.S. time), ascending 89 notches from a week before.

It marks the 18th consecutive week the four-member band has stayed on the chart with its album since debuting at No. 2 in October, making history as a South Korean girl group.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK performing during the group’s livestream concert on Jan. 31, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album also swung back to No. 32 on American music publication Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums Chart for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, rising 153 spots in just seven days.