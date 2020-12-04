- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK to hold first livestream concert this month
K-pop group BLACKPINK is set to hold its first-ever online concert in collaboration with YouTube Music later this month, its management agency said Thursday.
The concert, titled “YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show,” will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to YG Entertainment.
It will be the four-piece band’s first time performing in a concert in roughly 17 months since it wrapped up a successful global tour in 23 countries in four continents.
YG Entertainment said BLACKPINK will be holding a live YouTube session Friday where it will share the details on the upcoming gig.
BLACKPINK is one of the world’s most popular pop groups on YouTube, with 53.9 million people subscribing to its YouTube channel. It has 3 billion-view music videos, with view counts for the 2018 hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du” reaching 1.4 billion.
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)