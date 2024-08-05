Average of 12 tropical nights recorded nationwide this summer

An average of 12 tropical nights have been recorded nationwide so far this summer, surpassing the previous peak of about 10 days set in 2018, the weather agency said Monday.

Since the start of this summer through Sunday, an average of 12 tropical nights have been observed in cities and regions across the nation, far above the typical average of 3.7, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The midsummer total for this year also exceeds the average of 10.2 tropical nights recorded in 2018, which was the hottest year on record.

Tropical nights refer to nighttime temperatures staying above 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.

The northeastern coastal city of Gangneung has recorded 17 tropical nights in a row through Sunday, the longest streak since relevant records became available in 1912.

Seoul has experienced a consecutive streak of 15 tropical nights, the longest since the previous peak of 26 consecutive days in 2018.

In a phenomenon known as “super tropical nights,” nighttime temperatures did not drop below 30 C twice in Gangneung and four times in the nearby city of Sokcho so far this summer.

The weather agency said tropical nights may persist nationwide until at least Aug. 15, with morning temperatures ranging from 23 C to 27 C.