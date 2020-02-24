After seven eventful years, BTS learns ‘how to keep balance’

“Now, however, I think we are keeping our balance quite well. (The album’s lead track ‘ON’ deals with this transition) carrying lyrics that we will face up and fight against our wounds, sadness and hardship as we found the way to find a center of gravity,” according to Suga.

Touring stadiums in many countries across the world, the band felt “raptured,” but also sensed great emptiness at the end of the performances, member V said, assuring that he has now “overcome” it.