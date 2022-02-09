- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Actors Lee Byung-hun and Rhee Min-jung test positive for COVID-19
Actor couple Lee Byung-hun and Rhee Min-jung have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, their management companies said Wednesday as the virus continues to hit the local broadcasting scene.
The two actors received positive test results on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to BH Entertainment and the MSTeam Entertainment.
Rhee tested positive while she was in quarantine as a close contact of her husband, who was first confirmed to be infected.
A Yonhap file photo of actor couple Lee Byung-hun (R) and Rhee Min-jung. (Yonhap)
Both currently have no serious health problems, as they are fully vaccinated and have received booster shots, the agencies added.
Lee’s infection immediately halted the filming of the new tvN drama “Our Blues,” starring Lee. All other members of the cast and the crew tested negative.
Also among the cast of the show are Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin. It is set to be released this year.