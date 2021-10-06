- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
3 members of disbanded girl group GFriend to launch new band
Three members of the disbanded K-pop girl group GFriend will be reunited to create a new team, their new management agency said Wednesday.
“Eunha, SinB and Umji have recently signed exclusive contracts (with us),” startup K-pop agency Big Planet Made said in a press release. “They will engage in various activities as a three-piece group.” The name of the trio and the timing of its formal launch were not disclosed.
The three debuted as members of GFriend, whose Korean group name translates to “girlfriend,” in 2015. After six years together and high popularity, the six-piece group was disbanded in May this year with the termination of their contracts with Source Music.
The singers also posted photos of themselves together and mentioned how they feel about their new start on social media.
“So much time has passed (since the group was disbanded). We are sorry and thank you fans who have been waiting so long,” Eunha said on her social media account. “We’d like to reward you with good songs and performances on stage.”
Umji said she had lots of trouble but now many things have been arranged and prepared.
“I’m very excited about the activity to start anew,” she added.
Three members of disbanded girl group GFriend (from L: SinB, Eunha and Umji) in this photo provided by their new agency, Big Planet Made. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)