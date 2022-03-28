Youn Yuh-jung presents supporting actor Oscar in sign language

In the televised ceremony of the 94th edition on Sunday (U.S. time), Youn, as last year’s best supporting actress, took the stage to present the prize of Actor in a Supporting Role, for which five nominees — Kotsur of “CODA,” Ciaran Hinds of “Belfast,” J.K. Simmons of “Being the Ricardos,” and Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee of “The Power of the Dog” — were competing.

Starting with the phrase “And the Oscar goes to,” she paused and signed Kotsur’s name before saying it aloud on the microphone.