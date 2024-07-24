Exhibit to highlight BTS member Jungkook’s solo journey

An exhibition celebrating K-pop star Jungkook’s solo career will open next month in Seoul, organizers said Tuesday.

Titled “Golden: The Moments,” the exhibit will take place at Le Meridien & Moxy Seoul Myeongdong hotel in the city’s popular Myeongdong shopping district from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30.

Organized by Hybe Insight, K-pop powerhouse Hybe’s exhibition brand, it marks the company’s first exhibition on Hybe’s solo artist.

A promotional image for Hybe Insight’s exhibition “Golden: The Moments,” to be held at Le Meridien & Moxy Seoul Myeongdong hotel in central Seoul from Aug. 30 to Sept. 30, provided by Hybe Insight (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The event aims to highlight the BTS member’s journey as a soloist, from his debut with the digital single “Seven” in July 2023 to the release of his first album “Golden” in November of the same year.

Visitors can expect to see a range of exclusive items, including stage costumes and in-ear monitors worn by the vocalist in music videos for “Seven” and “3D” and on various stages at home and abroad, according to the organizers.

Trophies and plaques received during his “Golden” album promotions as well as previously unreleased photographs of him will also be available.

The exhibit will also feature a cinema-style viewing area where fans can watch Jungkook’s music videos and performance footage, they said.

The youngest member of the K-pop superband, Jungkook has been serving in the South Korean military since December.