BTS’ Jin carries Paris Olympics torch amid cheers from thousands of fans

Jin of global K-pop sensation BTS carried the torch for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics on Sunday, greeted by throngs of cheering fans.

The South Korean singer led the Louvre Museum section of the relay in Paris, starting around 8 p.m.

Crowds of BTS fans, known as ARMY, gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

Fans held signs handwritten in Korean saying, “Welcome, Seok-jin, I Love You,” “Run, Seok-jin” and “Good luck, Seok-jin,” along with South Korean national flags. Kim Seok-jin is Jin’s birth name.

As Jin emerged from the torch relay center at the museum around 8 p.m., the crowd erupted in cheers, chanting his name.

Jin, with a shy smile, waved to his fans, acknowledging their love and support.

Escorted by police, he then moved to Rue de Rivoli, a nearby street, and was handed the torch. He ran about 200 meters before returning it to the torch relay center at the museum.

The event coincided with Bastille Day, France’s national holiday.

“I feel extremely honored to have been able to participate in today’s torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch,” Jin said after completing the torch relay, according to Hybe, the parent company of his agency, BigHit Music.

The 31-year-old recently completed his mandatory military service, becoming the first BTS member to do so. He is expected to focus on solo activities in the coming months.

The French domestic torch relay, which began May 8 in Marseille, southern France, has been under way for more than two months.

The Olympic torch, which arrived in Paris on Sunday, will travel through various parts of the French capital until Monday and then return to the provinces before coming back to Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26.