Veteran actress Kang unconscious after cardiac arrest

Veteran actress Kang Soo-youn fell unconscious Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest at her home in southern Seoul, the local emergency service said.
First responders found her in a state of cardiac arrest at 5:48 p.m. after she complained to her family of unspecified pains, the service said.
She fell unconscious and is receiving treatment at the hospital.
No signs of foul play have reportedly been found.
Making her debut at age 4, Kang has risen to international preeminence through much-acclaimed films, such as “The Surrogate Womb” (1986) and “Come, Come, Come Upward” (1989).
Kang won the best actress award for her role in “The Surrogate Womb” at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987, and “Come, Come, Come Upward” earned her the best actress award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1989.
From 2015-17, she served as co-executive director of the Busan International Film Festival.
This photo, taken Oct. 22, 2021, shows veteran actress Kang ▲Soo-youn▲ attending a film festival in Gangneung, 240 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)