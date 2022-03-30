Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas

From a dazzling fountain water show to a club party, BTS fans will have lots of attractions and events to enjoy before and during the band’s live concerts in Las Vegas next month.

Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, said Wednesday it has been preparing various sub-events for fans coming to visit the “Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas” shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16 (U.S. time) in person.

“We’re preparing various programs where fans can feel the presence of the BTS throughout the city around the concert period,” Hybe said on its online fan community platform Weverse.

Under the project called “The City – Las Vegas,” various BTS-related programs in the fields of shopping, entertainment, food and beverage and accommodation will be offered on a 5-kilometer section of the road linking Allegiant Stadium, the concert venue, to the vicinity of the Strip from April 5-17, the company said.

This image provided by Hybe shows a promotional poster for its “The City – Las Vegas” project for four live concerts in Las Vegas by K-pop boy group BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Leading the programs will be a water show choreographed to BTS songs at the Fountains of Bellagio, one of Las Vegas’ most popular attractions. Visitors can enjoy the special fountain show every hour on weekends when the BTS concerts are held.