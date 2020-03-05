- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
U.S. pop review site Metacritic gives highest acclaim to new BTS album
Metacritic, an American pop review compiler, has given the latest album by K-pop super band BTS its highest rating of “universal acclaim,” its website showed Thursday.
According to the rating result posted on the website of Metacritic, which aggregates media reviews of films, TV shows and albums, “Map of the Soul: 7″ was rated “universal acclaim” with 82 points out of 100.
The title is the highest of a five-stage rating system that starts from “overwhelming dislike” at the bottom and moves through “generally unfavorable reviews,” “mixed or average reviews” and “generally favorable reviews” to “universal acclaim.”
The latest result is based on album reviews by 12 media outlets.
Among them is U.S. magazine Variety, which said, “Taut and primal, ’7′ is a kind of self-referential homage. … Each get solo turns to shine here, (but) their collective work is what stands out.”
Pop magazine Rolling Stone said, “‘Map of the Soul: 7′ is their most smashing album yet, showing off their mastery of different pop styles from rap bangers to slow-dance ballads to post-Swedish electro-disco to prog-style philosophizing.”
The album, released on Feb. 21, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week and its lead track, “ON,” debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.
Also on Thursday, BTS unveiled a video for “Black Swan,” a track from the new album.