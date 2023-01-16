TXT to begin 2nd world tour in March

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together will launch its second world tour in March, the group’s management agency said Monday.

The “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour will begin at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul on March 25-26 and continue in a dozen more cities in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and the United States until May 27, Big Hit Music said.

The two concerts in Seoul will be streamed live online for global fans who cannot visit the country to attend.

Last year, the quintet had its first-ever world tour, titled, “Act: Love Sick,” holding 19 concerts in 13 cities around the world.

TXT will return Jan. 27 with its fifth EP, “The Name Chapter: temptation,” which depicts the youth, who are swayed by the temptation of freedom and entertainment.