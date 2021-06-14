TXT soars to No. 5 on Billboard main albums chart

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) saw its latest album land at fifth place on the Billboard main albums chart in its best record since debut.

“South Korean pop quintet Tomorrow x Together notches its first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ debuts at No. 5 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned,” the Billboard reported Sunday (local time).

Album sales accounted for a majority of the total with 39,000, while the remaining units came from digital downloads and streams, according to Billboard.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows boy band Tomorrow X Together. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The new ranking marks the highest-charting record for the five-piece band. The group’s previous best was No. 25 with its third EP “Minisode 1: Blue Hour.”