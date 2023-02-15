- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE’s ‘What is Love?’ music video tops 700 mln YouTube views
The music video for K-pop girl group TWICE’s hit single “What is Love?” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, the group’s agency JYP Entertainment said.
“What is Love?” is the main single off the group’s fifth EP of the same name released in April 2018.
Written and composed by JYP’s chief producer Park Jin-young, the song brimming with the nine-piece group’s lovely charms and bright energy has been very popular in and out of the country.
Including “What is Love?” TWICE has 21 music videos of its songs with more than 100 million YouTube views, according to JYP.
“Likey,” the main track of the group’s first full-length album “twicetagram,” is expected to top 600 million views soon, as it had garnered 591.79 million views as of noon.
TWICE will drop a new EP, ”Ready to Be,” on March 10, with ”Moonlight Sunrise,” an English-language track of the album, pre-released last month. The song reached No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the week of Feb. 4.