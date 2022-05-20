- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE’s Nayeon to make debut as solo artist next month
Nayeon of girl group TWICE will release “Im Nayeon,” her first album as a solo artist next month, her agency said Thursday.
JYP Entertainment also unveiled a promotional poster for the upcoming EP on social media.
Nayeon will drop the EP at 1 p.m. on June 24 in South Korea, which is midnight U.S. EST, apparently with the U.S. music market in mind. The date is Friday, and Billboard charts are compiled from Friday to the following Thursday according to the eastern U.S. time zone.
The album’s title has a double meaning, which is the singer’s full name and her confident declaration that “I’m Nayeon,” according to the agency.
The 26-year-old singer debuted as a TWICE member and churned out many hit songs, such as “OOH-AHH,” “Cheer Up” and “Likey.”
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment on May 19, 2022, shows Nayeon, a member of K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)