TWICE’s latest EP debuts at No. 6 on Billboard 200

K-pop star band TWICE’s new EP album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard main albums chart this week, becoming the second K-pop girl group to make the chart’s top 10.

“K-pop girl group TWICE debuts at No. 6 with ‘Taste of Love,’ with 46,000 equivalent album units earned,” Billboard reported Sunday (U.S. time), one day before its chart will be updated.

The Billboard 200 is one of the U.S. music publisher’s main charts, ranking the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on data, including album sales and streaming.

This photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Album sales of “Taste Love,” released on June 11, reached 43,000 copies this week, helping the nine-piece act land at sixth place on Billboard’s main albums chart. It also became the top selling album of the week, according to Billboard.