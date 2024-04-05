TWICE’s Chaeyoung, Zion. T confirmed to be dating

Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE and singer-songwriter Zion. T are in a relationship, their agencies confirmed Friday.

“The two are dating with good feelings for each other,” Chaeyoung’s agency JYP Entertainment and Zion. T’s The Black Label said in a statement.

A local entertainment news media outlet earlier reported the couple first met through a mutual acquaintance and have been dating for about six months.

Chaeyoung, 25, debuted with TWICE in 2015. The nine-piece group has achieved global success with numerous hits, including “Like OOH-AHH,” “TT,” “Cheer Up” and “Yes or No.” In February, the band topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its 14th EP, “With YOU-th.”

Zion.T, 35, debuted in 2011 with the single “Click Me” and has left his mark on the industry with hits like “Yanghwa BRDG,” “No Make Up” and “Eat.” He released his third full-length album in December last year.