TWICE wraps up world tour, draws 1.5 mln fans
K-pop girl group TWICE has successfully concluded its fifth world tour, drawing a total of 1.5 million fans worldwide over the past year and three months, the group’s agency said Tuesday.
The tour, which kicked off in Seoul in April 2023, spanned across Japan, Australia, the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and other Asian countries.
The group performed 51 shows in 27 regions worldwide during the tour, according to JYP Entertainment.
The final performances were held at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday and Sunday, where the group drew a total crowd of 140,000. This achievement made TWICE the third K-pop act and the first female foreign artist to hold individual concerts at the iconic venue, JYP said.
TWICE expressed its gratitude to its fans, known as ONCE, for their unwavering support throughout the tour.
“Thanks to the nine members and ONCE, we were able to reach our dream stage, Nissan Stadium,” the group said at the end of the final concert in Yokohama. “We will continue to work hard and look forward to the day we can meet you again.”
TWICE has secured five top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including the No. 1 release earlier this year, “With YOU-th.”
The nine-member girl group also has 24 music videos with more than 100 million views each, the most by any girl group.