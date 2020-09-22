- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
TWICE tops Japanese weekly music album chart with latest compilation album
K-pop girl group TWICE finished first on a Japanese weekly album chart with its latest repackaged album “#TWICE3,” its management agency said Tuesday.
Released last Wednesday, the compilation of the group’s past Korean and Japanese hits scored 109,000 points to top the Oricon Daily Albums chart in its first week of release, according to JYP Entertainment.
It is the band’s seventh album to reach the top of the most coveted music chart in Japan, making the group the second foreign female artist to achieve the feat, following South Korean singer BoA. The other six albums included its first full-length Japanese album “BDZ” (2018).
Only two foreign acts other than TWICE have at least seven No. 1 albums.
Last week, “#TWICE3″ made a stellar debut at No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Albums chart and the Tower Records daily chart.
This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows the album cover art for K-pop girl group TWICE’s new compilation album “#TWICE3″ released in Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)
The nine-member K-pop band, which has three Japanese singers and a Taiwanese member, commands a strong fan base in the neighboring country. The group has sold over 3.82 million albums in Japan since its 2017 official debut there.
Since debuting in South Korea in 2015 with “OOH-AHH,” TWICE has become one of the biggest girl groups in the K-pop scene, churning out back-to-back hits, including “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” “Signal,” “Likey” and “Heart Shaker.”