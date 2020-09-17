- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE tops 2 Japanese music charts with new compilation album
K-pop girl group TWICE debuted at the top of two daily music charts in Japan with its latest compilation album “#TWICE3,” according to its agency Thursday.
The record, which repackages the group’s past Korean and Japanese hits, topped Oricon’s Daily Albums chart by scoring 67,808 points, JYP Entertainment said, citing Oricon data.
This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows the album cover art for K-pop girl group TWICE’s new compilation album “#TWICE3″ released in Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)
The album released Wednesday also ranked first on the daily album sales chart run by the Japanese unit of international music retailer Tower Records.
The record’s pre-release single “Stuck in My Head” also topped the weekly Top 100 chart run by Line Music after its release on Sept. 2.
The nine-member K-pop band, which has three Japanese singers and a Taiwanese member, commands a strong fan base in the neighboring country. The group has sold over 3.82 million albums in Japan since its 2017 official debut there.
Since debuting in South Korea in 2015 with “OOH-AHH,” TWICE has become one of the biggest girl groups in the K-pop scene, churning out back-to-back hits, including “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Knock Knock,” “Signal,” “Likey” and “Heart Shaker.”