TWICE to return with new English single next month

K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in this image provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of the year on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen, according to the list announced by the service early this month.