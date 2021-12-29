- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE to perform at Tokyo Dome in April
South Korean girl group TWICE will hold two concerts at Tokyo Dome on April 23-24 as part of its ongoing world tour, the group’s management agency said Monday.
They will become the group’s first performances in Japan since 2019, when it performed in seven big cities in the country as part of a world tour, according to JYP Entertainment.
The new world tour titled “III” began with two concerts in Seoul, on Saturday and Sunday, which were the first in-person concerts by the group in 22 months.
After Seoul, the tour will continue in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, in Oakland on Feb. 18, Dallas on Feb. 22, Atlanta on Feb. 24 and New York on Feb. 26.
With tickets for the U.S. concerts all sold out, the nine-piece group plans to announce additional stops for the tour, the agency said.
This photo provided by JYP Entertainment is a poster for TWICE’s upcoming concerts at Tokyo Dome in April next year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)