TWICE to hold encore concert in L.A. after sold-out tour of U.S. cities

This image provided by JYP Entertainment on March 31, 2022, shows a promotional poster for K-pop girl group TWICE’s additional concert in Los Angles on May 14 (U.S. time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

TWICE has been gaining popularity in the U.S. since its third full-length album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3″ debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart following its release in November. The album’s main track “The Feels,” which is the group’s first English single released in October, reached No. 83 of the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.