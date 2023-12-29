Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
TWICE to hold concert at Nissan Stadium, Japan’s largest, in July
December 29, 2023
TWICE will hold a concert at Nissan Stadium in Japan in July, JYP Entertainment said Friday, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform there.
Nissan Stadium, also known as the International Stadium of Yokohama, is Japan’s largest stadium with 75,000 seats. Previously, K-pop duo TVXQ! held a concert at the stadium in 2013.
TWICE, which has been on a global tour in Japan, the United States and other countries, is set to perform in Mexico in February and in the U.S. in March. The nine-member act will also perform at Yanmar Field Nagai in Osaka on July 13-14 and at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29.
The group will drop a new single titled “I Got You” in February.