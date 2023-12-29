TWICE to hold concert at Nissan Stadium, Japan’s largest, in July

TWICE will hold a concert at Nissan Stadium in Japan in July, JYP Entertainment said Friday, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform there.

Nissan Stadium, also known as the International Stadium of Yokohama, is Japan’s largest stadium with 75,000 seats. Previously, K-pop duo TVXQ! held a concert at the stadium in 2013.

TWICE, which has been on a global tour in Japan, the United States and other countries, is set to perform in Mexico in February and in the U.S. in March. The nine-member act will also perform at Yanmar Field Nagai in Osaka on July 13-14 and at Nissan Stadium on July 28-29.

The group will drop a new single titled “I Got You” in February.