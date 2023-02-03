TWICE to drop new EP next month

K-pop girl group TWICE will roll out its 12th EP, “Ready to Be,” next month, the group’s agency said Friday.

The upcoming album will drop on March 10 to become the first EP from the nine-piece group since “Between 1&2″ in August, JYP Entertainment said.

The 11th EP reached No. 3 on Billboard 200 and ranked the fifth bestselling album by a group in traditional sales in 2022 in the United States.