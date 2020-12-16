- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
TWICE ranks No. 72 on Billboard 200 with its latest full-length album
K-pop girl group TWICE ranked No. 72 on the Billboard main albums chart this week, renewing its highest record on the U.S. music publisher’s ranking.
“Eyes Wide Open,” the group’s second full-length album, took 72nd place on the Billboard 200 chart refreshed Tuesday (U.S. time), seven weeks after its release in October.
It is the second time that the nine-member group’s album has landed on the chart since its ninth EP, “More & More,” entered the chart at No. 200 in June.
The full-length album also came in second and 12th on Billboard’s World Albums Chart and Top Album Sales Chart, respectively.
The 13-track “Eyes Wide Open,” including the main track “I Can’t Stop Me,” was recently selected as one of the best K-pop albums of 2020 by the American magazine TIME.
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment on Oct. 28, 2020, shows members of K-pop girl group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
TWICE ranked 73rd on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, which tracks artist activity based on album and track sales.
In February, the group formed a partnership with Republic Records, a major American music label, in a bid to gain a foothold in the global pop market.
Since then, it has released English-language versions of its previous album “More & More” and the song “I Can’t Stop Me.”
Meanwhile, the group plans to release a new song, titled “Cry For Me,” this Friday, produced by American songwriters — Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel ‘Lindgren’ Schulz — according to JYP Entertainment.