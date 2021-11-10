Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Tomorrow X Together drops first EP album in Japan

November 10, 2021

South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together rolled out its first Japanese-language EP on Wednesday, the group’s management agency said.

“Chaotic Wonderland” consists of four songs, including the main track, “0X1=LOVESONG,” Big Hit Music said in a press release.

The title number is the Japanese-language version of a track from the group’s second full-length album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” The version features Lilas Ikuta, a member of the rising Japanese pop duo YOASOBI.

The five-piece K-pop group debuted in the neighboring country with its first Japanese song “Magic Hour” in January.

A photo of K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

