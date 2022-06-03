- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Tom Cruise to visit S. Korea this month to promote new film
American actor Tom Cruise will visit South Korea this month to promote his new film “Top Gun: Maverick,” its local distributor said Friday.
The top star will make the visit on June 18 together with Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer who collaborated with him to co-produce the film, Lotte Entertainment said.
In Seoul, Cruise will also engage in various other promotional activities for the film ahead of its South Korean release set for June 22, according to the company.
It would mark his 10th visit to South Korea since the first in 1994 to promote “Interview with the Vampire.”
Directed by Tony Scott and starring Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel of the 1986 classic “Top Gun.”
Cruise will also be accompanied by two other co-stars of the new film, Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis, during the visit.