- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
Tickets to remotely watch the upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters have nearly sold out, reflecting the high fan interest in the group’s first in-person concert in Seoul in two years, officials said Friday.
Some 36,000 tickets for “live viewing” of the K-pop superstars’ concert on March 12 at the theaters of CJ CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox nearly sold out in minutes, according to the multiplex chains Friday. Each ticket costs 49,000 won (U$40).
A promotional poster for a live viewing event of BTS concerts to be held in Seoul next month, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
CGV opened the sales of 25,000 tickets at 39 screens nationwide at 10 a.m. on the previous day, and most of them were sold out immediately. Only a handful of seats were available in Wonju, Gangwon Province, as of Friday morning.
CGV said its ticketing system became overwhelmed with an influx of orders Thursday morning.
“It is actually the first time that we have experienced such a system slowdown since the pandemic,” an official from CGV said.
Lotte Cinema offered 7,000 seats at 32 screens, and Megabox put 4,000 tickets at 21 screens on sale. All of them have since sold out.
BTS will throw three concerts, titled “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul,” on March 10, 12 and 13, respectively, at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul. This will be the septet’s first in-person concerts in Seoul since its world tour performance in October 2019.
Only 15,000 people are allowed to attend the three live music events each amid a surge in daily COVID-19 infections.
Its second show on March 12 is available for the “live viewing” program at cinemas, while the other two will be livestreamed online.
brk@yna.co.kr