‘The Glory’ Part 2 tops Netflix’s non-English TV show chart for 2nd week
The Netflix revenge thriller series ”The Glory” Part 2 stayed on top of the streamer’s weekly viewership chart for the second consecutive week, data showed Wednesday.
Premiered on March 10, the highly anticipated second part was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix’s top 10 list for the week of March 13-19 with 123.59 million viewing hours.
The tally is about double the viewing hours of Netflix’s top English TV show, “You: Season 4,” which was watched for 64.06 million hours over the same period.
The Korean show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold villains’ tragic endings.