The Boyz makes quick return to music scene with ‘Maverick’
For musicians, three months is a very short period of time to prepare a new album. But rising K-pop group The Boyz accomplished the feat by rolling out a new single album only three months after the release of its latest EP, “Thrill-ing,” in August.
The previous album, which is the group’s sixth EP, was a such a hit that it obtained the coveted “half million seller” title from the K-pop industry for albums whose sales had surpassed 500,000 copies. The album also swept domestic music charts with its main track “Thrill Ride” topping iTunes’ songs chart in 16 regions around the world upon its release.
During an online media showcase for the new album titled “Maverick” on Monday, the group’s members said they already knew “Maverick” was going to be the title track of their next album well before the release of “Thrill-ing.”
This image provided by Cre.Ker Entertainment shows boy band The Boyz during an online media showcase in Seoul on Nov. 1, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“‘Thrill Ride’ and ‘Maverick” were candidates for title tracks of a new album we had prepared after ‘Kingdom,’ so we already knew well before we began activities for ‘Thrill Ride’ that we were going to do ‘Maverick’,” member Eric said.
The group debuted in 2017 and finished first place in Mnet’s music competition program “Road to Kingdom” in 2020 where it competed against other boy bands like Pentagon, Golden Child and ONF.
“This is our first time to make an ultra-fast comeback since our debut. That’s because we wanted to show ‘The B’ our various sides as soon as possible,” he said, referring to the name of the group’s fan base.
When asked if the group experienced any difficulty in the process, he answered that there was no difficulty except that the choreographies were a little difficult. “I prepared with a heart full of excitement,” he said.
Sunwoo added, “I was immune to the ultra-high speed, to which I adapted through ‘Road to Kingdom.’ So, I experienced no difficulty at all.”
“Maverick,” the third single album from the group, carries the group’s own message of confidence that it will exist on its own rather than trying to be the same as others or to fit itself into a formal framework.
The album consists of three songs — “Maverick,” “Hypnotized” and “Russian Roulette.”
The title track is a hip-hop number with addictive bass, impactful and colorful rhythms and intense vocals.
As for the group’s strength, member Q singled out all different characteristics of its members.
“Our members are all cool and have excellent personality. I’m proud that we can cover a wide spectrum of music,” he said.
Member Ju Haknyeon said, “People might think that a band must have its own color or just one concept, but I think what makes us stand out from others is that we can play music of any sort — whether it is cute, fresh or cool.”