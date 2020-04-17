- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
SuperM to join online charity concert organized by Lady Gaga, WHO
SuperM will be the only South Korean musicians to join the lineup for the online concert on Saturday (U.S. time), designed to celebrate and support health care workers on the COVID-19 front lines and raise funds to help overcome the pandemic.
The charity organization Global Citizen has also co-organized the event.
The star-studded lineup include pop stars like Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.
Global celebrities including Oprah Gail Winfrey, David Beckham and Jack Black will also be part of the show.
It will be a no person attendance event in accordance with the ongoing social distancing drive and will be broadcast instead on TV channels like ABC and NBC as well as other streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.