Stray Kids maintains top 10 spot on Billboard 200 for 2nd week
August 5, 2024
K-pop boy group Stray Kids continued its strong showing on the Billboard 200 chart, remaining in the top 10 for the second consecutive week with its latest EP, “Ate.”
Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) that “Ate” had dropped five spots from the previous week to sixth this week, earning 52,000 equivalent album units.
Released July 19, the album earned the eight-piece group its fifth No. 1 on the chart last week.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
“Ate” topped the Top Album Sales chart for the second consecutive week, according to Billboard.