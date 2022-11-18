- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Stray Kids become ‘triple million-seller’ for first time
Stray Kids’ latest album “Maxident” has sold a cumulative 3 million copies, setting the best record for the band and all K-pop acts managed by JYP Entertainment, the agency said Thursday.
The EP released on Oct. 7 hit the milestone exactly after a month, JYP said quoting data from Circle Chart, a local album sales tracker.
This made Stray Kids the second K-pop act to surpass 3 million copies in sales of an album, following BTS.
Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have been known for their intense stage performances and unique music style.
Last month, the eight-piece group scored their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in their career with the EP. The group first entered the chart in March with the previous EP “Oddinary.”
This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)