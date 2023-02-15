STAYC hopes to be ‘byword of comfort and hope’

STAYC, a leading fourth-generation K-pop girl group, returned Tuesday with what it can do best: a so-called “teen-fresh” genre that refers to the group’s usual bubbly and bright style and image fully charged with the confidence of teenagers.

“Teddy Bear,” set to drop at 6 p.m., is the group’s fourth single and latest release since the third single “We Need Love” in July.

It has two tracks — the title song “Teddy Bear” and the Korean-language version of “Poppy,” the main track off its Japanese debut album that was released in November. The Korean song came out on Feb. 3 ahead of the new album’s release.

“If we took on a sentimental and mature image with the previous title, ‘We Need Love,’ we’re back with a positive and optimistic vibe this time,” member Isa said during a media showcase for the new album at a music hall in eastern Seoul.

Girl group STAYC poses for the camera during a media showcase for its upcoming single “Teddy Bear” at a music hall in eastern Seoul on Feb. 14, 2023, in this photo provided by High Up Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Team leader Sumin said, “I heard many people gained strength after watching us performing on stage. I hope this song will also serve as a stepping stone for them to energetically start the new year.”

“Teddy Bear” was written by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Goon, who showed fantastic synergy with the K-pop act in their past songs.

The band members singled out “Every one of us lives life for the first time” when asked what was their favorite lyric of the title track.

“Everybody can thus make mistakes and grow and learn through them. I’d like listeners to pay attention to the lyric like ‘There is no right answer’,” Sumin said.

The six-piece group debuted in November 2020 under High Up Entertainment, a minor K-pop agency, with the song “So Bad” from its first single album “Star to a Young Culture.” It has since grown to be one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups, along with NewJeans, Ive, Le Sserafim, aespa and Nmixx, releasing hits such as “ASAP,” “Stereotype” and “RUN2U.”

When questioned if the group felt any pressure about the quality of the new release, Sieun said, “I would be lying if I said I was under no pressure, but I think one cannot escape from such pressure if he or she is a singer.”

She found the pressure dwindling when she tried to focus on the message that she wants to deliver through the album and how to perform the songs on stage.

Closing the media showcase, she once again expressed hope that many people would be cheered up and comforted by listening to the group’s music because that was the reason for producing the upcoming album.

“I hope they can smile and feel refreshed after looking at us in their tiring daily routines. I also hope we can be the byword of comfort and hope.”