St. Louis pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun blocking out noise ahead of ‘rookie’ MLB season

To prepare for his first major league camp, Kim spent a few days in Okinawa, Japan, earlier this month working out with fellow major league pitcher, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryu and Kim had their Korea Baeball Organization (KBO) careers overlap in the late 2000s and early 2010s before Ryu first left for the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. Just one year apart in age, the two have been friends, and Kim said he was able to take their friendship to a new level in Okinawa.