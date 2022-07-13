- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Squid Game’ wins 14 nominations including best drama series at Emmys
The survival drama “Squid Game” earned 14 nominations including best drama series at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first South Korean TV show to compete at America’s biggest honor for the broadcasting industry.
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday (U.S. time) unveiled the final list of nominations for the 2022 Emmys awarded to best primetime TV programs from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
“Squid Game,” a Korean-language Netflix original series, was up for 14 prizes, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo), Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series (Hwang Dong-hyuk) and Outstanding Guest Actress In a Drama Series (Lee You-mi).
“Squid Game” is the first South Korean-made content to be included in the final list of nominees for Primetime Emmy Awards, one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.
It is also the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor at the Primetime Emmys.
In the best actor category, Lee is listed with Jason Bateman from “Ozark,” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from “Succession,” Bob Odenkirk from “Better Call Saul” and Adam Scott from “Severance.”
Jung Ho-yeon will vie for the best supporting actress prize with Patricia Arquette from “Severance,” Julia Garner from “Ozark,” Christina Ricci from “Yellowjackets,” Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul,” J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook from “Succession” and Sydney Sweeney from “Euphoria.”
For the best supporting actor prize, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo compete with Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen from “Succession,” Billy Crudup from “The Morning Show,” John Turturro and Christopher Walken from “Severance.”
Lee You-mi was nominated in the category for the best guest actress in a drama series, along with Marcia Gay Harden from “The Morning Show,” Martha Kelly from “Euphoria,” Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter from “Succession.”
Director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated for best directing in a drama series, along with the directors of “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”
Hwang was also named a nominee for best writing in a drama series along with the writers of “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”
“Squid Game” also received nods in six other categories, including Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More).
“Squid Game” has made history since its release, becoming Netflix’s most successful series in the streamer’s history, with 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of release.
And it has also earned trophies at U.S. major entertainment awards that non-English projects have not won, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
Creator Hwang, who has usually made feature films, including the historical drama “The Fortress,” throughout his career, said he hopes “Squid Game,” his first TV series, further makes a big splash in the global show business, lowering the cultural and language barriers.
“I’m so pleased and honored that ‘Squid Game’ became the first non-English-language show to win an Emmy nomination,” director Hwang said through Netflix. “I hope ‘Squid Game”s nomination will help pave the way for the world to overcome the language and cultural barriers and enjoy and understand each other’s content.”
Lead actor Lee, who also became the first Asian actor to get a nod from the Emmys, thanked global fans and crew members of “Squid Game.”
“It’s an honor to be listed as a nominee along with great actors,” he said. “I want to share this joy with fans who love ‘Squid Game’ and our ‘Squid Game’ team.”
Meanwhile, HBO’s “Succession” was the most-nominated program of 2022, earning 25 nods, including outstanding drama.
The awards ceremony will be held live on Sept. 12